Minister Of Internal Affairs vow to curb violence

By Mohamed Konneh

The newly appointed Minister of Internal Affairs, Mr. David Maurice Panda-Noah, has vowed to curb violence and lawlessness in the country.

‘We are going to strengthen the internal security in the country and also work with internal structures to put this menace under control, he said.”

Mr. Panda-Noah was speaking after his appointment and oath taking as the newly approved minister of Internal Affairs.

He said combating lawlessness and violence as well as to minimize crime rate as promised by President Julius Maada Bio is key to the stability of the country.

Mr. Panda-Noah thanked the president for confidence reposed in him for the second time and with humility promised to live up to expectation in his new office, adding that the challenges are not new.

He said before his appointment as minister of Internal Affairs the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), was collaborating with the Ministry of Internal Affairs on a number of security issues.

“With my team and the cordiality between me and my able Deputy Minister, we will work to transform the Ministry into a better place because security is paramount.

With his appointment public expectation is high. There is also need for transformation of the Sierra Leone Police and this among expectations from the public.

The newly appointed minister during oath taking was reminded by the president, that public safety and security is paramount, describing the Ministry as key in making that happens.

President Bio stressed the need for the ministry and the Minister to act within the confines of the law adding that the Minister is trusted with the safety of lives and properties.

“The ministry of Internal Affairs is highly responsible for ensuring law and order and keeping the peace of the country. There is every need to put measures in place so as to maintain discipline.

With Mr. Panda-Noah’s appointment Public expectation is high and with support from the office of the Vice President as chair of the Police Council it is expected that the minister and team will be able to deliver.

There is also every need to transform the Sierra Leone police that continuously continue to come under scrutiny by the public. Equally so with the Sierra Leone Correctional Service that need reforms and support also.

The big task at hand now for the newly appointed Minister is how to tackle crime and violence within the country that has been order of the day recently.

The violence in Lunsar, Tombo village and the attempted prison break is a case in point.