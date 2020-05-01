Our Lady Queen, Caritas Freetown and SMA Fathers plants 1,000 trees in Newton

By Mohamed Konneh

In line with the “Laudato Si” Week celebration and in the spirit of responding to the call of Pope Francis to take concrete actions towards the care of our common home-mother earth, the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Newton in collaboration with its institutions, the SMA FATHERS and CARITAS Freetown have plan over one Thousand Trees along the Newton-Kwama Highway on Saturday 23rd of May 2020.

The Priests and lay faithful from Freetown led by CARITAS Freetown, The CYO, the students and teachers took the lead in the exercise aided by other youths from the different concerned villages along the highway while taking cognisance of precautionary measures of the Corona Virus disease that is ravaging the world including Sierra Leone.

“We are embarking to plant at least 1,000 seedlings of NEEM, ACACIA and others, says Rev. Father Peter Konteh, the Executive Director of Caritas Freetown.

He said research has revealed that the use of the neem tree is recommended to be effective in the fight against the corona virus.

“In view of this, we believe this exercise has come at the right time not only celebrating the “Laudato Si” Week but also planting something that will be useful to even the ordinary person in fighting the COVID 19. We rely on your prayers for a successful exercise, he said.”

Caritas Freetown is part of the development arm of the Catholic Church and continues to collaborate in bringing development to the country. The organization also seeks the welfare of the poor and marginalized in society.

During this period they continue to support the government of Sierra Leone while also reaching out to vulnerable groups.