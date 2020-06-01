With Support from ATEA… Alton Bendu Distributes over 700 Bags of Rice to Needy Households

By Alie Sonta Kamara

As prices on food commodities continue to rise beyond imagining, life goes tougher. It is in this scampering for survival that Alton Bendu and his wife Agnes Bendu with support from Norwegian company Atea have distributed over seven hundred bags of rice to people in dire need.

The donation, which took place on Wednesday, was part of the second phase of food distribution to needy families as speculations around third national lockdown zoom even closer.

The distribution is arranged to cover two hundred and seventy-five households at Lumley Beach Road, another two hundred disadvantaged residents of Brookfields and three hundred more including pupils of the Prosperity Girls High School and those living on the streets.

Speaking to pressmen during the Beach Road rice distribution, Mankakpr Kargbo, an older folk in the community, said she felt utterly pleased on receiving a bag of rice. “I can wear a piece of clothes only once and there is no harm if I never put it on again, but if I eat today, I surely need to eat tomorrow. So the most important thing to fight for is your survival. I am an old woman now who is truly incapable of going out to eke out living. I can’t thank Alton and his wife enough for approaching Atea in order to help their suffering people back home,” she told newsmen.

Beach Road Youth Leader Musa Mansaray, who has spent all his life in this community, said the donation did not come as a surprise as they were expectant, knowing the man Mr. Bendu is. “We the youth thank Atea and the Bendu family for have always been there in the hour of need. To be honest, the rice comes at the right time. The month is good,” he pointed out.

Kadiatu Koroma, a person living with disability and a first time beneficiary of the Bendu family’s goodwill gestures, remarked that she has not met with Alton in person but has heard a lot about his philanthropic strides. “Now a beneficiary, I am truly grateful especially being disabled person. We are in a health crisis. The time calls for support of this kind,” she said, praying for the growth of the Bendu family and of Atea.

On her part, Marian Bangura, the Chairlady of Beach Road who has represented the community at the Freetown City Council as a ward member for two terms, said she received the gift with her whole heart. “He has been the man in our community who always wipes out our tears during crisis. This is not the first time he has done this. Giving people rice, clothes and scholarships is no new thing to our brother and his lovely wife. During the Ebola scourge, he called a meeting for the elders and sent us PPEs for onward distribution to health centers. It was from this show of humanity I realized that Mr. Bendu needs to be embraced,” she said, adding that Mr. Bendu has been a genuine man as he gives to us what he requested from his sponsors.

As the donation spins to Brookfields and to the pupils of Prosperity Girls High School, beneficiaries in their hundreds continue to shower thanks and praises on the Bendu family and on Atea, a company that has given much support to the needy during the last three crises. It was Atea that funded Mr. Bendu to undertake the one thousand rice distribution project during the flashflood and mudslide disaster of August 14, 2017. It was this Company that aided the Bendu family to ship home forty-foot container entailing medical supplies to boost the country’s fight against the Ebola scourge. It is this Company that is sponsoring the Prosperity Girls High School Boarding Home, an institution owned by Mr. Bendu.

As the days bounce along, the effort to meet the needy with food from the Bendu family will continue.