CRSG poised to complete 61. 815 kilometer Road …One of the biggest infrastructural projects

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

The China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG) has been at the very heart of Sierra Leone’s infrastructural drive. The company has distinguished itself, particularly in the area of road construction, to the extent that it has become a household name in the country. The company continues to prove critical and relevant to Sierra Leone’s quest to improve and expand its existing and potential infrastructures.

Work on the 61. 815 kilometer Road from Wellington-Masiaka Road has proven to be one of the biggest Infrastructural Projects within Sierra Leone. The newly constructed additional road sections to the existing were completed to the Asphalt phase, remaining with the ancillary works. On the evidence of this and other infrastructural projects undertaken and completed by the CRSG, the company has sought to talk the nation through its works, the socio-economic impact of its projects, and how far it is dealing with its corporate social responsibilities.

Sierra Leone, According to the Sierra Leone Roads data, has an estimated 11,300 kilometers of roads, and of these, only 904km is paved which statistically constitutes only 8%. The CRSG undertook some of these projects including but not limited to the Lungi-Port Loko Road; the Port Loko and Kambia Township Roads; the Mange-Mambolo and Bamoi-Rokupr; Roads and Streets within Freetown; the Grafton-Regent Road; the widening of Wilkinson Road; the Bo-Kenema Highway; the Makeni-Matotoka Road; and the widening to a four-lane road of the Wellington-Masiaka Highway.

Shedding light on the socio-economic impact of CRSG’s projects, one of the local engineers and top management staff, Mr. Sheku Samba spoke about the drastic reduction in rates of accidents, accelerated movements of people, decongestion of the city, improvement in driving time from Masiaka to Freetown, creation of job opportunities with reference to local content and the empowerment of these employees as outstanding impacts of the almost completed Wellington-Masiaka Road in particular and other long completed roads in general.

Mr. Samba further highlighted the impact of the global COVID 19 on the company and the measures instituted to deal with the threat of the scourge. According to him, measures were taken to ensure normal construction works continue and to guarantee the safety of workers. Measures such as frequent hand washing, daily temperature checks, health updates, and other preventive measures were instituted at various workplaces. These preventive efforts, to a large extent, continue to not only keep workers safe but to guarantee uninterrupted work.

Talking on the local content policy and some challenges, Mr. Abdul Richard Fofanah stated that local staff members have been given opportunities by the company to go to China for short courses and to improve skills. The courses, according to him, have been in the key areas of cost management, construction, and management of the expressway system for Sierra Leone, etc. He added that foremen, skilled workers, and the general workforce have been given opportunities to excel as well as to benefit from promotions. He further stated that the company has been able to maintain its local employees even in the face of this challenging global pandemic.

In the area of the company’s corporate social responsibilities, CRSG has always stood by the Government of Sierra Leone in moments of distress and disasters like the Ebola, the mudslide, and the recent COVID 19. The company continues to construct community schools and roads and to ameliorate the suffering of vulnerable groups like the orphaned.

The company (CRSG) is committed to playing a key role in giving the country a massive infrastructural facelift and is further dedicated to always maintaining a win-win situation.