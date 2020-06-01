Over US$6 million ‘Kings Beverage Factory’ commissioned

…quality water and soft drinks production

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

There was a great jubilation at the Grafton Community on Thursday 4th June 2020 marking the commissioning of one of the largest pure water and soft drinks production companies, Kings Beverages PVT Limited.

The event was witnessed by Government Officials, including the Minister of Trade and Industry, the Acting Labour Minister, Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President, the Clerk of Parliament, some Members of Parliament, other top government functionaries, Civil Society Heads together with local authorities and Grafton Community.

The production investment, which costs about US$7 million, is widely acclaimed by speaker after speaker, who praised Kings Beverages for responding to the call of the government to locally produce soft drinks and water for the Sierra Leone market. Kings’ non-alcoholic Fruit Beer, coca-cola, Bravely Aqua water, and other products are now available in the local market at cheaper wholesale and retail prices. Its Bravely Aqua water product is sold in various sizes, ranging from the smallest ever produced in Sierra Leone to the biggest at affordable prices.

The company’s General Manager, Surrender Singh, gave quality assurances on their products, which are produced by fully automated systems at their Grafton Factory.

The Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, Mrs. Francess Alghali thanked the company’s management for responding to the call of His Excellency President Maada Bio for the private sector to serve as an engine for growth. She noted that the factory at Grafton will boost production, create more jobs, and increase government revenue. “Government will provide the enabling environment for your company to improve its production,” she assured and furthered by appealing that Kings Beverages to use local agricultural products to add more value to their products.

Mrs. Alghali further commended the company for the landmark venture and called on other entities to emulate such a brilliant example.

Sierra Leone’s Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Edward Hinga Sandy, praised the company’s commitment to producing various volumes of mineral water and drinks to meet local market consumption and for export to other countries shortly. “I am grateful for the one hundred Sierra Leoneans employed for a start and for meeting your corporate social responsibility,” he said and added that the government is committed to creating a competitive market for various companies to operate. The Minister assured of a continued attractive business environment. Dr. Sandy called on the company to further expand its production and assured that it will get the necessary protection from government and the community.

Hon. Muniru Lansana who spoke on behalf of the host Member of Parliament said the factory is providing hope for young people. He thanked Kings Beverages management for investing in Sierra Leone.

Richard Somasa, Human Resource Manager of the company revealed that the company started by meeting its corporate social responsibility by constructing a dam supplying water to the community. He said they have also supported the fight against the COVID-19 with the supply of face masks, hand sanitizers, and other materials to the community.

Village Authorities like the Grafton Village Headman also thanked the company for taking development to their community.