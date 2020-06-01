Sierra Leone receives First Bronze Award …for Mentoring Business Women Leaders

BY ABU BAKARR KARGBO

Florence Njai-Sesay, who serves as Project Manager for Media Matters for Women Sierra Leone, is being honored with the 2020 Bronze Award for Mentor of Distinction from BPeace, an international coalition of business leaders. The award is normally given annually, consisting of different female representatives from countries across the world as a way of inspiring individuals championing the advancement of women in the workplace and society to bring effect great changes in their lives. The Award ceremony was held in New York City on the 4th June 2020, and Sierra Leone happens to be among few countries which were awarded as winners to attain such tremendous awards.

Media Matters for Women in Sierra organized held an event to compensate their Project Manager for receiving an outstanding Bronze award at the Brookfields Hotel in Freetown.

“Mrs. Njai-Sesay’s work with MMW-SL has enabled the organization to efficiently expand its efforts into new geographical areas within Sierra Leone so more women and girls can access critical information,” commented Mrs. Mariama Khai Formah, Chair of MMW-SL. “Florence is an excellent mentor who has helped many in our organization reach their full potential both personally and professionally. She greatly deserves this award and we are pleased that she is being recognized for her efforts.

Media Matters for Women-Sierra Leone (MMW-SL) works to build innovative communications networks in Sierra Leone to bring valuable information to women and girls. The organization first came to prominence during the Ebola crisis for its solar-powered, Bluetooth transmissions of podcasts produced by a team of female Journalists that educated entire remote villages on how to prevent the spread of the disease. MMW-SL currently distributes critical Covid-19 health information in three districts and it also produces the popular radio drama “Mamie and Omo”.

Mrs. Njai-Sesay is a native of Freetown. She will receive her award on 4 June during a virtual online ceremony originating from New York City.

Abibatu D. Kamara Finance Officer of Media Matters recalled that the organization came to prominence during the Ebola crisis for its Solar-powered Bluetooth transformation which is a team of female journalists that have empowered remote villages in the country. She added that the organization has also helped women and girls by empowering them to sexual and reproductive rights on how they can make their own decisions on sexual reproductive issues. She continued by saying that the award received was of no great surprise because of the fact their Project Manager has the potential to help transform the country.

Donald Theo-Harding, Chairman of Guild of Newspaper Editors, also expressed his sincere gratitude to Mrs. Njai-Sesay for receiving this year’s mentor award for the country. He pointed out that as she has now been recognized internationally, much is required of her to push further for more awards and supports.

Yeama Thompson, Commissioner Right to Access Information Commission and Deputy Chairman of Media Matters for Women in Sierra Leone, says that the mentor award has created a platform for the expansion of the organization’s main motive into demoted villages in Sierra Leone. Madam Thompson noted that the organization has indeed helped in transforming the lives of women since the Ebola crisis using different ways of reaching out to disseminating information within the country such as popular radio programs. She furthered that MMW-SL is currently distributing critical COVID-19 health information in three main districts within the country.

Mrs. Florence Njai-Sesay, the 2020 Bronze Award Winner for Mentor of Distinction from peace, a Former Secretary in the Office of the Former First Lady, and Project Manager for Media Matters for Women – Sierra Leone, said the initiative came about as a result of the passion she has for women as a journalist. She said that the initiative came after a news story she did that has to do the national girls camp, which was an empowerment program for women and girls. The organization, she said trained women to understand sexual and reproductive issues and they have also given them job opportunities in which they have now been used as data collectors in which they have served as youth advocates and focal persons. Madam Njai-Sesay continued by stating the women are now been respected at their communities as they are closely working with community stakeholders.

Speaking about the Award, she pointed out that over one hundred participants were on the first list across the world, forming a coalition of very strong women in the world promoting women in business, and that with her passion of telling the stories of women and girls she sailed through to receive the prestigious award.