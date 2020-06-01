Jolaks support Construction of 50-Metre Drainage

By Fadda Bakish

The Peacock Farm Community in Ward 405 is one of the communities that suffered immensely in last year’s record-breaking flood in Wellington.

Jolaks Company has fulfilled part of its corporate social responsibilities by supporting the community with building materials for the construction of 50-meter drainage spanning from northwards of Peacock Farm Baptist School.

The support is widely acclaimed by the Member of Parliament, Hon. Alpha Amadu Bah, who is always aiming at advocating for the felt needs of his constituents.

The consignment of building materials, backed up with ten million Leones to facilitate the construction of 50-meter drainage, was presented on 20th June 2020 at a colorful ceremony.

Addressing stakeholders at the Silver Gate Complex, Hon. Bah revealed that drainage construction is an initiative that originated from the Peacock Farm Area Development Community.

Hon. Bah added that the project proposal was submitted to the supervisor of the Area Development Community of Ward 405 ( Cllr. Mohamed Jane Tholley), who also doubles as the chairman of the occasion. As the first gentleman of Constituency 115, he reaffirmed that he however expedited the process of documentation and necessary follow-up actions for which he exceedingly and soberly stood with joy and laughter upon receiving a positive reply from Jolaks Company.

Mr. Alhaji Wureebay Kamara, Chairman of the Peacock Farm Area Development Committee expressed thanks and appreciation as he received the building materials and cash on behalf of his organization to expedite the drainage construction within one month.

JOLAKS Manufacturing Company, is a subsidiary of Milla Group Company, is the manufacturer of Padi cooking oil and Padi soap products in Sierra Leone. Padi products are widely acclaimed by Sierra Leoneans who want the government to further empower the company to continue to serve the market with its products. Jolaks invested over $43million in Oil & Soap Production in Wellington as a joint venture with some foreign investors.

Jolaks is one of the most vibrant companies that are exceptionally doing well within the business landscape of this country that situated within the Wellington Industrial Estate in Freetown.

The company is of the fervent view that quality standards are usually related to improving the safety of food products suitable for consumption by specifications. These standards are essential elements for local and international businesses that contribute to economic progress through industrial development and trade in Sierra Leone.