Ministry of Finance makes First Tranche payment for Bonthe Water project

The Ministry of Finance has just made first tranche payment for the Bonthe water project. This project which President Julius Maada Bio highlighted a month ago, has now been signed by SALWACO Managing Director, Joseph Munda Sandi and first tranche payment made already to the contractors. The contractor is already on the Island with their tools to start the work.

The President in his state opening address in parliament this year clearly stated that his government is pursuing action to ensure improved water Supply across the country.

“As a government we will continue to provide services for our people more especially water which is life. We will make sure clean drinking water that is safe is provided for our people across the country, President Bio said.’

Funding for the reconstruction of the water supply systems in the six headquarters towns ( Pujehun, Kailahun, Moyamba, Kambia, Kabala and Port Loko) has also been provided. The procurement process for the six town water project had been approved by National Public Procurement Agency (NPPA) and contractors.

The Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) in schools and Health Centers which the President spoke about is currently ongoing under the Management of the Mr. Joseph Munda Sandi. The gathering of data for the WASH in schools including, Cost to connect all schools within the three towns and other districts is also on progress.