Partnering to Serve Humanity rehabilitates and furnished St. Paul’s School for the Blind in Bo

By Mohamed Konneh

Cutting of tape during the event

Partnering to Serve Humanity has rehabilitates and furnished Learning centers at St. Paul’s School for the Blind in Bo. The event took place on Friday 3rd July at the School grounds in Bo attracting well-wishers.

The Chairman for the Commissioning event who doubles as Chairman School Management Committee, Mohamed Wurie Jalloh expressed his appreciation on behalf of the St. Paul’s school for the Blind. He shared his sentiment on the progress and transformation that has been done in giving the school a face lift.

Mrs. Philomina Yumkella Chief Executive Officer of LANYI Foundation spearheaded the rehabilitation of the school and dormitories with funds from Tzu Chi Foundation. She indicated that these children like many other children needs a decent living and conducive learning environment to enable them grow well and become prominent in life. “They were not born in a different way they were only born with different condition but that has not taken the value from them, we must teach them to live happily and be cared for like we do for our other children” she said.

She further narrated that the rehabilitation and refurbishment was done after several years of support to the home which she started individually and later with her organisation and in recent times with support from Tzu Chi Foundation and the Partnering to serve Humanity.

“Love and kindness are the only things blind can see and deaf can hear” said Ishmeal Alfred Charles Programs Manager for the Partnering to Serve Humanity.

He shared the background history of how Tzu Chi Foundation was founded by Dharma Master Cheng Yen and how it metamorphosed into a giant humanitarian, relief and development organisation with thousands if not millions of volunteers across the world. Tzu Chi Foundation started it’s partnership in Sierra Leone at the time when Ebola hit the country and have been with the people of Sierra Leone in solidarity since then irrespective of what the challenges are.

In his statement, Patrick Bangura Deputy Director-South – Ministry of Social Welfare and Children’s Affairs while appreciating the work the partnership has done, referred to Mrs. Yumkella as a true mother for leading on this project and restoring the hope of vulnerable children.

Mohamed Sallieu Conteh, Head Teacher of St. Paul’s School for the blind gave a little history about the school noting that the school was started by a former teacher of Christ the King College who was also blind in 1997. His name is Paul Joseph Tyre of blessed memory.

He also shared the background of the support and how this whole relationship started with the dynamic support of Mrs. Philomena Yumkella.

“It is by no mistake that this rehabilitation work has happened and today we are commissioning it. This woman is a kind personality who has always kept us in her heart. We are grateful for the love manifestation, he said.’

He ended his statement by pleading to the partnership to keep supporting the school.

Tony Alieu a Board Member of the school, an influential blind advocate said this is a crucial time to do such a project, many will have said let us find food to eat, but this partners made this sacrifice to meet the needs of these vulnerable constituents of our society, who many will not want to associate with but these great hearts institutions did. Thank you all, he said.

A big thank you to the partnership for this amazing work they have done, this school have been crying for such a privileged and you have made it possible, we are thankful and very appreciative- Marion Foray, Pupil of St. Paul School for the Blind, Bo gave the vote of thanks.

Partnering to Serve Humanity comprises, Tzu Chi Foundation, LANYI Foundation, Caritas Freetown and Healey International Relief Foundation.