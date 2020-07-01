IBM Appoints Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh As First African and Female Regional Head for Africa

Prior to joining IBM Ms Kyerematen-Jimoh worked in banking, for UBS investment Bank & ABN AMRO in London and Gtbank Ghana.

Chris Kirubi, East Africa business mogul and founder of Centum investment said “I am exceptionally proud of Angela. Her dedication and commitment to her work is unwavering. She has all our support and I know she will make this a huge success story. We welcome her back to Africa. MS Halima Aliko Dangote, Executive Director of Dangote industries commented. “This is indeed an inspiring story for our continent to have a woman lead this very important region and we look forward to her making great strides in this role.”

MS Kyerematen-jimoh’s appointment marks another first in her career: she was IBM’s first female country head and becomes the first woman and first African to be appointed Regional Head in Africa. This is a true testament to IBMS’s unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion.

She has been named one of Africa’s most influential women by Avance Media. Her awards include the US African Women Forum’s Global Impact Leadership Award and the prestigious African Achievers Awards for excellence in Business.

A mother of two boys, Ms Kyerematen-Jimoh is an alumna of Harvard Business School.

By Prince Akpah

