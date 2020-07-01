Father Peter Konteh bags another award

By Mohamed Konneh

Reverend Father Peter Konteh on November 15th In Germany was awarded for outstanding performance and dedication to priesthood and service to humanity. The prestigious Dankgottesdienst ward was bestowed on Father Konteh alongside renowned priest from Liberia, South Sudan, Denmark and Koln in Germany.

Reverend Father Peter Konteh is a Catholic priest ordained on 9th April 1996 at the peak of the 10 year brutal civil war in Sierra Leone.

Fr Peter as he is fondly called began social work over 30 years ago; well before his ordination to the priesthood and has since maintained a remarkable balance between social and pastoral work.

Growing up in a devout Catholic family, Fr Peter demonstrated remarkable passion for service; first among the street children in the congested squatters and slums of Freetown.

He went on to support Catholic priests and local community in the service of the people of God in various ways.

He subsequently decided for a dedicated service to God as a Catholic priest and entered the college seminary for priestly formation. The priestly formation leading to academic degrees in Philosophy and Humanities, have been enhanced with further professional training and hands-on experience in various aspects of pastoral, humanitarian and relief work.

During the civil war, he joined like-minded colleagues to establish the Inter-Religious Council and they grew into an integral part of the peace architecture that facilitated the dialogue between the Government of Sierra Leone and the rebels of the Revolutionary United Front (RUF). And when was not in Church or on the field, he could be heard on BBC reporting on the ravages of the war, to make up for the absence of journalists who had fled the country or closed down their business altogether.

During the 10 year brutal civil war in Sierra Leone, he also worked in the management of camps (for both refugees and internally displaced persons) and resettlement of refugees. His successes were duly acknowledged by UNHCR as an outstanding Camp Management of remarkable integrity.

His passion for humanity energized him to continually support war affected and suffering people irrespective of their faith, or nationality. He coordinated food and non-food items for refugees in Guinea, while at the same time pushing for the respect of the right of these refugees.

Father Konteh as part of serving humanity also operates a home for less privilege, children abandoned on the street and destitute. He is currently the Executive Director of Caritas Freetown the development wing of the Catholic Church.