Prepare for The African Dream documentary and follow the journey of Freedom

Prepare for The African Dream documentary and follow the journey of Freedom Jacob Caesar, an African visionary, industrialist and nation builder as he embarks upon an ordained mission of building a united New Africa and bridging it to the rest of the world. Subscribe and join us for the global watch party on for 10.10.20. https://www.youtube.com/c/FREEDOMJACOBCAESAR @iamfreedom #iamfreedom