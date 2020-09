Who is Freedom Jacob Caesar?

The world is asking who is Freedom Jacob Caesar? In the documentary The African Dream, we meet the man personified as a spirit, myth and unique African ancestral identity, his vision for developing New Africa and mission to inspire a continent. Subscribe and join us for the global watch party on for 10.10.20. https://www.youtube.com/c/FREEDOMJACOBCAESAR @iamfreedom #iamfreedom