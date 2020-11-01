Chinese Gov.t hands over China-aid Medical Supplies to NaCOVERC

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, H.E Hu Zhangliang has handed over the China-aid Medical Supplies to the Minister of Defense and Head of the National Covid Emergency Response Center (NaCOVERC), Brigadier Rtd Kelly Conteh.

The symbolic handing over ceremony took place on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at the Chinese Economic and Commercial Office, Hill Station in Freetown.

The items donated ranged from 2,060 testing kits, 4,000 respirators, 50,000 surgical masks, 40,000 PPEs, 2,000 disposable isolation gloves, 1,000 medical shoe covers, 35 ventilators, 45 oxygen generators to related accessories.

Making his statement, His Excellency Ambassador Hu Zhangliang said he feels excited to handover medical supplies donated by the Chinese Government to the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone, adding that this donation aimed to further support Sierra Leone’s fight against the Covid pandemic.

He continued that this donation is meant as one of the concrete actions in implementing relevant commitment made by His Excellency President Xi Jinping at the official opening of the Extra-ordinary China-Africa Summit and Solidarity against Covid19.

“Up till now, the Chinese Government and its people have provided at least 8 rounds of donations to Sierra Leone for the fight against Covid19. I am glad to know that these items have been essential in enhancing Sierra Leone’s capabilities of combating the pandemic. The quick rotation of the three Chinese medical teams in Sierra Leone has also been completed. The new team is all geared up to provide support and many of them have already started their work here immediately,” he said.

He also stated that he believed that the new batch of donations and expert team will help consolidate what Sierra Leone has already achieved in the fight against the Covid19 pandemic, underscoring that they are delighted to see that under the strong leadership of His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, the Sierra Leone Government and the people have displayed a higher degree of tenacity and resilient in the control of the pandemic.

“As a reliable friend, China will continue to provide support to Sierra Leone for the latest Covid19 response and socio-economic development”.

Ambassador Hu Zhangliang ended by stating that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping as its core, China has achieved a major strategic success in the nationwide control of Covid19 and restored economic growth through painstaking effort and tremendous sacrifice.

Receiving the donation, Minister of Defense who doubles as Head of NaCOVERC, Brigadier Rtd Kelly Conteh said that the Government of Sierra Leone is pleased to partner with the People’s Republic of China in improving public health in Sierra Leone and they are confident that the donated medical supplies and equipment will go a long way in helping to strengthen health care delivery for members of the military and the general public.

He also stated that when Sierra Leone started recording cases of Covid19, their Chinese friend honored in with significant donations of test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to NaCOVERC that has inevitably contributed to a successful fight against COVID-19. Today, he went on, this country is cautiously opening and new cases have generally remained low and they are seeing positive signs of curtailing this outbreak in Sierra Leone.

“I want to commend the persistent collaborative effort by the two governments and this is proof of what cooperation can do as we faced an unprecedented global health threat for which no country has escaped this pandemic.”

Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Anthony Sandi, said today is another great moment in the relationship between China and Sierra Leone, noting that China has done a lot for Sierra Leone and that this is not the first donation China is giving to this country for which they are very much grateful to the people of China.

He furthered that he understands that this good relationship will continue thereby pleading to the Ambassador for more assistance. “Every country at this particular moment has its problem, if China leave’s its problem and decided to assist us, on behalf of the people of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and the people of Sierra Leone, we are very grateful,” he said.