200, 000 dose of COVID Vaccine to Sierra Leone… China donates

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

Deputy Health Minister Dr. Sandy with Ambassador Hu…receiving the consignments

Sierra Leone received its first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine donated by the People’s Republic of China since the pandemic outbreak. A chartered plane carrying 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine landed at the Freetown National Airport on Thursday from China with the vaccine together with 201,600 disposable needles and syringes.

Sierra Leone is one of thirteen African countries the Chinese Government promised the COVID Vaccine.

It could be recalled in early 2020, the Beijing Institute of Biological Products created an inactivated coronavirus vaccine called BBIBP-CorV. Clinical trials run by the state-owned company Sinopharm showed that it had an efficacy rate of 79 percent. China approved the vaccine, and began exporting it to other countries.

Health authorities in Sierra Leone say the vaccine will “play an important role in preventing and containing the Covid-19 in the country.

The vaccine is coming at a time when the Sierra Leone government is planning to vaccinate about 1.6 million vulnerable people. The consignment will be used to vaccinate about 90, 000 high-risk and vulnerable people that are mostly within and above 70 years old.

In China, over 90 million people have so far received the SinoPharm vaccine.

China, although facing the shortage of supply herself, decides to donate 200,000 vials of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Sinopharm and 201,600 pieces of syringes to Sierra Leone. This donation is one of the concrete actions in honoring H.E. President Xi Jinping’s pledge of making China’s COVID-19 vaccine a global public good. It also vividly reflects the strong friendship between China and Sierra Leone as well as the decades-long practice of our two countries and peoples sharing weal and woe with each other.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Hu Zhangliang, said the safety and efficacy of the donated vaccines has been scientifically proven and meets the standards of China’s National Medical Products Administration and those of the WHO. “I firmly believe that this donation will help beef up Sierra Leone’s tenacious fight against COVID-19 and contribute to the final victory over the pandemic. I am also convinced that the donated vaccines will be taken good care of and put into good use by the Sierra Leonean side as they are delicate and precious,” he said and furthered that “We are supporting Sierra Leone with the COVID-19 vaccine at a time when countries around the world are struggling to have the vaccine,” he said and furthered that the donation to Sierra Leone is part of President Xi’s effort in making the world a better health community for all. “China walks the talk,” Hu said and continued by calling on Sierra Leonean Authorities to put the precious vaccine into good use to save the nation from the COVID-19.

Sierra Leone’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Solomon Jamiru described the donated vaccine as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of bilateral relations between Sierra Leone and China. The consignment, he said is coming at a time when Sierra Leone has registered 3, 880 confirmed COVID-19 cases. He registered his government’s appreciation to the government and people of China for helping Sierra Leone fight against the pandemic and assured that they will continue to work with the Chinese Medical Teams to end COVID.

Deputy Health Minister, Augustine Anthony Sandy expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for the past and present supports, especially in the Sierra Leone health sector, which has contributed to saving lives during the Ebola and COVID outbreaks. He admonished the Chinese government to continue supporting Sierra Leone and assured that the donated vaccine will e put into good use.