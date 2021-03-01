UBA Sierra Leone launches Saturdays Banking

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

In line with the United Bank of Africa’s efforts to make banking services more convenient and accessible, it has officially launched its Saturdays Baking to provide Non-Stop Banking Services to its loyal customers on Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

This came as a result of growing requests from UBA customers to extend its banking services to cover weekends, which prompted the management of UBA Sierra to offer Saturday Banking starting from February 6, 2021, across all branches.

UBA officials say Saturday banking will improve customers’ perception of the bank as a customer-focused bank and this will improve its customer service rating in the market.

“It will place UBA a step ahead of other banks since no other bank is currently offering this service in Sierra Leone, and it will also make prospective customers open accounts with the bank mainly because we offer Saturday Banking,” Bank Officials said over the weekend and added that the initiative is also expected to have a positive impact on the Bank’s deposit growth as it takes advantage of a acquire new customers and grow its share of wallet of existing customers.

They furthered that it will further reduce the risk of customers who usually have to carry their Saturday sales home over the weekend and also delights customers in line with the Bank’s new Customer Experience mandate.

Usman Isiaka, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Sierra Leone said the initiative is in line with the Bank of Sierra Leone’s financial inclusion in the country and added that it is a response to the Clarion call from customers to do Saturday banking. “Some of our customers do business on Saturdays and collect monies they want to save but the banks are not opened. This will also serve the underbanked as it is part of the BSL’s financial inclusion initiative,” he said and went on to state that it is a commencement of Saturday banking in all their seven branches and three more branches to come soon. “We want to continue taking the bank to a higher height. We have resolved to be the best bank in Sierra Leone. We are going to sustain Saturday banking no matter what it costs us,” the MD assured.

Saturday banking, according to UBA will take place at all branches located at the heart of market/business centers, for a start, the service will be available at all branches in Freetown since all these branches are located in business centers.

The Bank hopes to have three new branches opened in the coming weeks. Saturday Banking will still take place in Bo and Makeni since these are the only UBA branches. When other branches are opened in the future management will review the business activities around each of the branches and decide if Saturday banking should hold in those branches or not.

Customers who had the opportunity to do their Banking transactions last Saturday thanked UBA for providing the initiative, which they described as a positive step in meeting their banking satisfaction. They urged other banks to follow the good Saturday Banking initiative that UBA is currently implementing.