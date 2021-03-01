Trade Committee in Parliament visits Industrial Companies

By Fadda Bakish

The Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Trade and Industry Chaired by Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay has on Wednesday 10th February 2021 embarked on a sightseeing oversight visits to certain industries/factories in the Easter part of Freetown.

The purpose of the visits according to the Chairperson of the Committee was to ascertain how industries/factories were operating and fairing on with the Covid-19.

The Committee’s first visit was the Sierra Leone Flour Mill, at Clinton in wherein the company’s CEO Juldeh Saw, briefed Committee Members on the ongoing transformation strives of the flour mill company which had been out of service for many years. In his briefing, he disclosed as

the company now has a conveyor belt that transport the wheat from the port to the factory and this has reduced cost on transportation, labour and wastage, adding that the factory is now processing 150 tons of wheat per day and it is supporting poultry farms with animal feeds derived from wheat residue. He underscored the point that for the last six months, the factory is the only distributor of flour the country and its price is the second lowest in Africa after Egypt.

Mr. Saw commended the Government for the confidence reposed on them by granting them the concession of the mill so as to enable the production of flour for Sierra Leoneans and its neighboring countries.

During the conducted tour of the facility, the Operations Manager, Mr. Gladwyn Thomas, disclosed that due to the erratic electricity supply, the company has several generators that are providing electricity to the factory on a 24 hours basis.

The Chairperson Members of the Committee commended the CEO and his partners for making flower an affordable commodity in the country and that the Committee’s visitation was based on the agreements approved in Parliament and assured the company that they would support them in the development of the country.

The Committee also visited the Rainbow Paint Factory at Wallington Industrial Estate and during the conducted tour of the facility, the Committee was able to see how paints and other products are produced from start to finish. The Committee’s impression of the activities of the factory is pkleasing

Close by, the Committed M.R Distilleries Ltd, a producer of hard liquor and the Committee and especially the Chairperson was pleased to see a number women being part of the factory employees.

Lastly, the Committee visited King Production Beverage at Grafton and the during the tour, the Committee was able to see the various stages of production.

In all factories visited, the Committee was impressed by the capital investment of the companies in terms the state of the art machineries in these factories, the production level, proper sanitary condition, employment, among other. The Committee therefore, encourages other potential investors to emulates the efforts of these companies and promised to collaboratively with with them at all levels for the benefit all.

In conclusion, the Chairperson thanked the companies for their good work and encouraged them to collaborate with the Constituency MP and fulfilling their corporate social responsibility in the said communities.