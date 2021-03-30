Parliament’s Planning Committee Spot-Checks Koidu Govt. Hospital

The Parliamentary Committee on Planning and Economic Development last Friday visited and toured the Koidu government hospital and engaged stakeholders

The conducted tour by the Committee is to a certain the corporation and partnership of Partners In Health (PIH) in that part of the country.

According to the Committee chairman, Hon. Musa Fofanah his Committee was a cross-cutting Committee charged with the responsibility to supervise and monitor all development projects funded by the government of Sierra Leone and its development partners

He informed health practitioners at the Koidu District Health Management Team (DHMT) hall that the tour was to look into PIH-supported projects and facilities.

Hon. Fofanah noted that their visit was deliberate as the Committee could not sit in Parliament and endorse PIH but now that they aare visiting health workers and the beneficiaries it must be appreciated.

He also spoke on the Mid-Term National Development Plan that proposing a national agenda and laid a premium on infrastructure and among other things.

The chairman added that members of the committee would leave no stone unturned while summoning and probing organizations and companies that secure funds from the government to do projects and those soliciting funds on behalf of the people.

The DHMT representative, Dr. David Yorpoi thanked the committee for the tour and also commended PIH for their supports to make their work easy.

He explained that PIH was a reliable partner who had provided them with modern health facilities and equipment.

Dr. Yorpoi said PIH also has medical experts in most of the facilities to enhance their practice.

According to him, PIH is a God sent to the people of Kono and Sierra Leone in general with various developmental activities and infrastructures, and drugs.

He noted that they also support their nurses, staff, and patients.

The Partners In Health Coordinator, Momoh Jimmy said they were not only supporting primary health but also secondary to make the facilities accessible.

He emphasized that their support was not all about building structures but other things that were required.

The Coordinator also reminded his audience that PIH was an international Non-Governmental Organization primarily working on health-related areas to enhance the work of the government via the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.

According to Mr. Jimmy, they used to operate in Port Loko but now concentrated in Kono to support the Koidu government hospital and Wellbody Clinic with modern facilities and experts with no cost attached to those facilities.

The deputy committee chairman, Hon. Paul Sahr Sam stressed that PIH had reduced their burden as MPs, saying that due to this assistance, people were now coming from other parts of the country to get treatments in Koidu hospital.

He also highlighted the typical role of Parliament to checkmate the activities of other organs of the government.

Hon. Paul Sam encouraged the people of Kono to embrace PIH to avoid the same measures applied by MSF to stop their operations in the district.

The Committee also toured various facilities and Wards in the hospital including the only oxygen plant in the country.