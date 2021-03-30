PARLIAMENT RATIFIES CARGO TRACKING AGREEMENTS

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Thursday 25th March 2021 ratified with unanimity two agreements aimed at improving and strengthening cargo tracking note systems in the country.

The following agreements were ratified by Parliament: Agreement Cargo Tracking Note System by and Among Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA) and the Government of Sierra Leone: Represented by the Ministry of Transport and Aviation (GOSL) and National Commission for Privatization (NCP) and Logistics Solutions and Services (SL) LTD (The Contractor), Dated 4th Day of February 2021; and First Amendment to the Cargo Tracking Note System by and Among Sierra Leone Ports Authority (SLPA) and the Government of Sierra Leone: Represented by the Ministry of Transport and Aviation (GOSL) and National Commission for Privatization (NCP) and Logistics Solutions and Services (SL) LTD (The Contractor), Dated the 25th Day of January 2021.

Presenting the agreements prior to ratification, the Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation, Rex Bhonapha said the agreements would enhance automated data collection for containers within twenty four hours. This, he furthered would lead to effective and efficient management of the country’s Port system in light of meeting international best practice.

Submitting, Chairman Committee on Transport Aviation, Hon. Maada Ambrose Lebbie said the cargo tracking is a system designed to enable NRA to track record of containers relating to revenue generation and security for the state. He also said that the cargo tracking note agreements are aimed at meeting international best practice and to be compliance with related conventions.

On his part, Hon. Lahai Marah supported the agreements and said that all MPs are partners in development. He also called on Government officials to treat opposition MPs as partners in development.

Deputy Opposition Whip, Hon. Catherine Zainab Tarawally commended the Ministry for the agreements and said “we are happy for the agreements because they are in the interest of the nation”.

Rounding up the debate, Acting Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo said the agreements are well structured and properly presented to Parliament. He also said that the “cargo tracking note systems and very important for the governance system of the country and we are totally in support”, he emphasized.

Concluding the debate, the Acting Leader of Government Business, Hon. Bashiru Silikie intimated MDAs that any agreement entered into for and on behalf of the people of Sierra Leone by Government should be brought to Parliament for scrutiny and subsequent ratification as inscribed in the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone. He also called on the Committee on Transport and Aviation in Parliament to do the needful during parliamentary oversight in light of monitoring and evaluation of the intents and purposes contained in both agreements.