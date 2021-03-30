Energy Minister Commissions Tinkoko Mini Grid…Commends Private Sector Partnership in the Energy Sector

Hours after officially switching on the mini grid lights at Koribondo,Sierra Leone’s Minister of Energy, Alhaji Kanja Sesay, journeyed to Tinkoko Town to replicate a similar ceremony and to reiterate government’s desire to increase access to energy in rural communities.

Alhaji Kanja Sesay said that President Julius Maada Bio was committed to fulfilling his campaign and manifesto promises,adding that access to affordable and reliable energy was at the heart of those promises. He said they were at Tinkoko to actualize the dream of the President by officially switching on the lights.

The Minister of Energy said Tinkoko was very close to his heart,noting that the mini grid was just one of the many projects that had been lined up for Tinkoko. He praised international partners and private sector investors for the support and collaboration,stressing that his Ministry was always ready to identify and work with reliable partners for the achievement of government’s overall policy objective in the energy sector.

Mr. Sesay spoke about the tariff system and promised the people that appropriate actions were being taken to cushion the tariff burden on them. He urged them to own the project and to cooperate with the service providers.

PowerGen Country Manager,Femi Coker,said his company was an internationally acclaimed company that had built an admirable reputation for itself in the energy sector in Africa.

He said his team would continue to provide training to consumers in different areas,adding that PoweGen was more than delighted to have collaborated or partnered with the Ministry of Energy.

Representative of the United Nations Office for Project Service,UNOPS,Ezekiel Musili,said that UNOPS was pleased to have worked with the Ministry of Energy to see the successful completion of the project, adding that the project would positively impact sectors such as health,education,the economy and other facets of life. He said UNOPS had implemented the project on behalf of the Ministry of Energy.

Member of Parliament for Constituency 080, Hon. Sama Sandi,said Tinkoko was historically one of the oldest towns in Bo district,adding that the electrification of Tinkoko was a testimony of how the New Direction administration cherished the chiefdom.

He praised President Julius Maada Bio for fulfilling his campaign promise and shed light on the many social and economic benefits that electricity would bring to the town, while also reiterating the collective resolve of his people to reciprocate the development in 2023.

The ceremony was witnessed by national and chiefdom stakeholders.

The Ministry of Energy continues to impressively explore alternative sources of energy and to collaborate with partners in the quest to provide quality, sustainable and affordable electricity.