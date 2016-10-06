Socialize

FacebookYoutube
COMMENTARIES

Rural Women in Koinadugu plant more trees to address Climate Change Impact

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya Climate Change is not just a global threat but also a national threat that is set to be affecting many sectors if not collectively…

October 6, 2016 / Comments Off on Rural Women in Koinadugu plant more trees to address Climate Change Impact / Read More

African Journalists receive lectures ahead of the 22nd Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya:} It was an additional opportunity for many African Journalists who are already au-fait with environmental and climate change  issues in the continent. About fifty…

September 15, 2016 / Comments Off on African Journalists receive lectures ahead of the 22nd Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change / Read More

ADVERTISEMENT: Career Opportunity for Young Professional for BRAC International

Career Opportunity – Young Professional for BRAC International With over 100,000 employees reaching an estimated 138 million people, BRAC is the world’s largest non-governmental organization. BRAC is a…

September 15, 2016 / Comments Off on ADVERTISEMENT: Career Opportunity for Young Professional for BRAC International / Read More

Sierra Leonean Movie Star for The Gambia Awards

Desmond Finney, the award winning and popular Sierra Leonean actor and directorhas confirmed that he will be live onthe red carpet in the Gambia for the Special Movie…

August 25, 2016 / Comments Off on Sierra Leonean Movie Star for The Gambia Awards / Read More
OTHER NEWS

DIRECTOR GENERAL PROMOTES VIOLENCE ..Specializes in “Mammy Cus Cus”

   The adage “not the coat that matter, but the man in the coat” sounds…

December 21, 2016 / Comments Off on DIRECTOR GENERAL PROMOTES VIOLENCE ..Specializes in “Mammy Cus Cus” / Read More

2 JEEPS FOR WATER PROJECT CONTRACT … left Chinese contractors with smiles KENEMA DISTRICT  YAMA…

December 21, 2016 / Comments Off on / Read More

CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMITTEE  NO CHANGE TO FINAL REPORT

CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMITTEE  NO CHANGE TO FINAL REPORT

  “There will be no further Plenary Meeting of the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) and…

December 21, 2016 / Comments Off on CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMITTEE  NO CHANGE TO FINAL REPORT / Read More

SAM SUMANA’S CASE & OTHERS ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLAINS

SAM SUMANA’S CASE & OTHERS ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLAINS

                      “There is nothing to…

December 21, 2016 / Comments Off on SAM SUMANA’S CASE & OTHERS ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLAINS / Read More

APC SHO-SAWYER PACKAGED …in a state of political dilemma

APC SHO-SAWYER PACKAGED …in a state of political dilemma

                      In what looks like…

December 20, 2016 / Comments Off on APC SHO-SAWYER PACKAGED …in a state of political dilemma / Read More
NEWS

DIRECTOR GENERAL PROMOTES VIOLENCE ..Specializes in “Mammy Cus Cus”

   The adage “not the coat that matter, but the man in the coat” sounds a different phenomenon to the Director General of the Ministry of Defence, Mr.…

December 21, 2016 / Comments Off on DIRECTOR GENERAL PROMOTES VIOLENCE ..Specializes in “Mammy Cus Cus” / Read More

2 JEEPS FOR WATER PROJECT CONTRACT … left Chinese contractors with smiles KENEMA DISTRICT  YAMA MASSAQUOI UMARU GASSAMA   KAILAHUN DISTRICT BASIRU JUSUFU JOSEPH SSANDY JONAS SCOTT MANGA…

December 21, 2016 / Comments Off on / Read More

CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMITTEE  NO CHANGE TO FINAL REPORT

CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMITTEE  NO CHANGE TO FINAL REPORT

  “There will be no further Plenary Meeting of the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) and the Final Draft Report remains as it is.   There has been no…

December 21, 2016 / Comments Off on CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMITTEE  NO CHANGE TO FINAL REPORT / Read More
BUSINESS WORLD

 Le500 Million Bail for Anglican Bishop ..embezzled in excess of Le2 Billion

  An Anglican Bishop, Mr. Emmanuel Tucker may have returned home in Bo with regret after going through a tough time…

December 20, 2016 / Comments Off on  Le500 Million Bail for Anglican Bishop ..embezzled in excess of Le2 Billion / Read More

Wheeler Dealer Chief in Fraud Investor Writes Local Govt. Minister

Wheeler Dealer Chief in Fraud Investor Writes Local Govt. Minister

“… I would like to draw your attention to the injustice done to me by the Paramount   Chief of Dian…

September 19, 2016 / Comments Off on Wheeler Dealer Chief in Fraud Investor Writes Local Govt. Minister / Read More

ADVERTISEMENT: Career Opportunity for Young Professional for BRAC International

Career Opportunity – Young Professional for BRAC International With over 100,000 employees reaching an estimated 138 million people, BRAC is the…

September 15, 2016 / Comments Off on ADVERTISEMENT: Career Opportunity for Young Professional for BRAC International / Read More

As Family threatens to kill Lesbian on the run 

Reports reaching this medium states that one Isata Bangura…

Delays in handing over newly constructed Market in Tombo affects Community fish Mongers

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya Situated along the western Rural…

KELLO JALLOH LEADS FULLAH PROGRESSIVE UNION AND PROMISES TO WORK “ASSIDUOUSLY”

  The Fullah Progressive Union (FPU), Western Area Branch…

DIRECTOR DISMISSED STATE HOUSE AUTHORITY:  TIMBER CLEARANCE CRUMBLES 

The continued silence of President Ernest Bai Koroma since…

Sierra Leone make progress report in Energy revolution initiative

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya The Government of Sierra Leone…

Morocco promises to finish construction of COP22 venue by mid October deadline

On the time of our visit here at the…

Civil Society Groups write President Koroma over recent dealings in Sahn Malen during Inauguration of Socfin Oil Meal 

Letter to the Editor  Dear Mr. President, CONCERN OVER…

Taking as much as we need: Why climate change matters?

Taking as much as we need, and no more:…

Sierra Leone make progress report in Energy revolution initiative

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya The Government of Sierra Leone…

Rural Women in Koinadugu plant more trees to address Climate Change Impact

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya Climate Change is not just…

Paramount Chief promises to put a total ban on Charcoal burning to save the environment

Paramount Chief promises to put a total ban on Charcoal burning to save the environment

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya Deforestation and Charcoal burning in…

Morocco promises to finish construction of COP22 venue by mid October deadline

On the time of our visit here at the…

CHIEF’S BROTHER STILL IN SEARCH OF ZAINAB

CHIEF’S BROTHER STILL IN SEARCH OF ZAINAB

By Santigie Kargbo The widow of the late Chief…

Women’s Empowerment: Are we holding ourselves back?

 By Chadia Talib: In Women’s Empowerment…Don’t Push Us Around, (February…

Green Scenery holds reflection meeting on Voluntary Guidelines on land

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya Green Scenery a local nongovernmental organization…

POLITICS

JUDICIARY AGAIN:  Minister’s case file disappears in court

It is making headline news everyday and every month. The Judiciary in Sierra Leone has taking the lead in becoming the news maker of the Country. If…

December 23, 2015 / Comments Off on JUDICIARY AGAIN:  Minister’s case file disappears in court
IN THE COURTROOM

Acting Chief Justice drags Victim of Injustice To Court

…evidence of grudge in land dispute Mr. Issa Ibrahim Kamara, the recent victim of injustice is expected to appear in Court today to respond to allegations of…

November 1, 2015 / Comments Off on Acting Chief Justice drags Victim of Injustice To Court

Tony Blair congratulates Sierra Leone on its 50th anniversary of independence