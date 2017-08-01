Education for All holds policy brief on SDG4

By Mohamed Konneh

The Education for All Sierra Leone coalition (EFA-SL) has briefed the press on the Sustainable Development Goals-Goal 4. The briefing held at the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists Hall, in Campbell Street was geared towards diagnosing the goal and how best it could be disseminated.

Giving the overview of the briefing, the National Coordinator of EFA-SL Joseph Cobinah said the policy briefed the coalition determination to demonstrate its contribution to global and regional development, simplifying the concept, the overall SDG4, Education 2030 framework and the importantly aligning them with national level education policy formulation, implementation and review process.



He said Education for All Sierra Leone Coalition EFA-SL has resolved to popularize these concepts, which will serve as a conduit to open up the thinking mentality of every reader to understand what has been carved to free the human race from the tyranny of poverty and emancipate them from knowledge bankruptcy and the need to heal and secure our world presently and in the future.

The SDG 4 and Education 2030 are intertwined concepts that have superseded the 8 Millennium Development Goals which ended in 2015 with most African countries doing poorly in meeting the bench marks and indicators including Sierra Leone. The SDG 4 is the framework for Action towards inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning for all. World and African leaders including Sierra Leone reaffirmed the vision of the worldwide movement for Education for All initiated in Jomtien in 1990 and reiterated in Dakar in 2000 — the most important commitment to education in recent decades and which has helped drive significant progress in education, he said

Cobinah said the Ministers also reaffirm the vision and political will reflected in numerous international and regional human rights treaties that stipulate the right to education and its interrelation with other human rights. Education 2030 sees it as a vision to transform lives through education, recognizing the important role of education as a main driver of development and in achieving the other proposed SDGs. This new vision is fully captured by the proposed SDG 4 “Ensure inclusive and equitablequality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” and its corresponding targets

Explaining the policy brief Nuru Deen said the SDG 4 Goals, and Targets is the overarching goal and Targets and that it ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all’

The targets of Education 2030 he said are specific and measurable; they are seven (7) and contribute directly to achieving the overarching goal. They spell out a global level of ambition that should encourage countries to strive for accelerated progress. They are applicable to all countries, taking into account different national realities, capacities and levels of development and respecting national policies and priorities. Each Target has its indicative strategy and means of implementation

Mr. Deen said the fundamental responsibility for successfully implementing Education 2030 Agenda lies with governments, who should be determined to establish legal and policy frameworks that promote accountability and transparency as well as participatory governance and coordinated partnerships at all levels and across sectors, and to uphold the right to participation of all stakeholders. Also a strong global and regional collaboration, cooperation, coordination and monitoring of the implementation of the education agenda based on data collection, analysis and reporting at the country level, within the framework of regional entities, mechanisms and strategies; and the success of education 2030 agenda requires sound policies and planning as well as efficient implementation arrangements. It is also clear that the aspirations encompassed in the proposed SDG 4 cannot be realized without a significant and well-targeted increase in financing; particularly in those countries furthest from achieving quality education for all at all levels.

The Education Advisor at World Vision Alfred Kamara making the keynote address said the agenda calls for commitment to increase public spending on education in accordance with country context, and urge adherence to the international and regional benchmarks of allocating efficiently at least 4 – 6% of Gross Domestic Product and/or at least 15 – 20% of total public expenditure to education.

He said as civil society actors including the media and development workers we have the responsibility to disseminate the SDG4 to the wider public.