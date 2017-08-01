Compassion Mudslide victims and children

By Mustapha Sesay

Compassion for Peace and Child Survival Sierra Leone, a Non Governmental Organization working in the interest of children and women on Saturday 19th August, 2017 donated assorted food items and used clothing to the Don Bosco Family, an organization currently receiving displaced children and women affected by the flooding and landslide that hit the Freetown and its environment on 14th August, 2017.



Although the organization, Compassion for Peace and Child Survival Sierra Leone is based in Bo, southern Sierra Leone, its desire to assist needy children and women in the country prompted the team to move swiftly to Freetown and have first hand information about the deplorable situation on the ground so as to work out mechanism to assist with the little at hand by donating cooking oil, water, bales of used clothing and other items.

According to the Founder of the organization, Joseph Gbao, the organization started ten years ago by individuals coming together to contribute financially to assist children and women in their educational pursuit. With the Co-founder in the United States of America, they are all working together with one vision.

Despite the fact that they are based in Bo, the disaster that resulted in the loss of lives and properties affected not only the victims of the mudslide and flooding but also every Sierra Leonean. It is with this backdrop that they are currently in the city to work with organizations like the Don Bosco family.

The donation is just a start of their activities with the Don Bosco organization, as more is expected from time to time. Compassion for Peace and Child Survival Sierra Leone will also want to assist in the psychosocial aspect at the Don Bosco home. Furthermore, as all work and no play makes Jack a lazy boy, Compassion for Peace and Child Survival in Sierra Leone has plans to develop the recreational facility area for the children.

Touring the home and interacting with the sick and children, Compassion for Peace and Child Survival Founder and team prayed for the speedy recovery of the sick and assured that they will try as fast as possible to assist them.

A five year old survivor from the Mudslide crying in pain requested for assistance from Compassion for Peace and Child Survival in Sierra Leone.

Receiving the donated items, Reverend Father Joseph Valiplackel, the Administrator at Don Bosco commended Compassion for Peace and Child Survival Sierra Leone for their timely intervention. He furthered that already the children and women have been placed into categories and the donated items will be distributed according to a well structured plan.

Reverend Father Joseph Valiplackel noted that the organization is ready to work with Compassion for Peace and Child Survival Sierra Leone for the protection and welfare of the children and women.

One madam Koroma commended Compassion for Peace and Child Survival Sierra Leone for their initiative and prayed that they grow from strength to strength. She appealed to the Founder Mr Joseph Gbao to be visiting them from time to time so that his organization will know their plight from time to time and work with Don Bosco family to address them.

The children expressed their delight at the kind gesture of Compassion for Peace and Child Survival Sierra Leone and appeal for more donations as the place continues to receive more and more affected children and women.

It is hoped that with time, Compassion for Peace and Child Survival Sierra Leone will work towards child tracing programme.