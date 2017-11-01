Sierra Leonean young striker Tejan Brima made headlines in Spain

By Alpha Kamara

UD San Pedros football club a division 3 team recorded a surprise win over rivals Almeria B at the Estadio Municipal Juan Rojas stadium at Mabella Southern Spain.

The red and black boys suffered from a lone goal scored by young star Tejan Brima who is on loan with the team clinching a well deserved three points.



It was Tejan’s first match with the team since joining them on loan from the Liverpool colleege team in UK. Tejan also created several chances for UD San Pedros forcing the opponents to embark on a full time defensive strategy.

The locals Almeria dominated the match although in the late minutes, San Pedro became more complex and increasingly difficult to handle.

Tejan has continuously been making positive performances in all his appearances in the past three months and is a regular in the first eleven.

Meanwhile, local publications carried headlines of Tejan and his team’s victory.

For Tejan “every football match is a final” and is ready to represent Sierra Leone when ever called upon.