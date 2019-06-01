DEPUTY AMBASSADOR to LIBERIA PAYS LOCAL TAX FOR HIS PEOPLE IN BUM CHIEFDOM

BY MOHAMED KONNEH
The Deputy Ambassador to Liberia HE. Joseph M. Hazeley has on Monday 10th June paid local tax for his people in Bum Chiefdom, in the Bonthe District.
HE Hazelymade the presentation at the court Barry in Madina town, the Chiefdom Headquarters of Bum at a jam packed court Barry attracting Chiefdom people and stakeholders and well-wishers.
Making the presentation the Deputy Ambassador thanked his people for voting His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio and the SLPP into power while thanking them also for their trust in the government. He assured them of the Government’s commitment in reducing poverty through Human Capital Development in line with introduction of the Free quality education.
Deputy Ambassador said that the Turma Bum Rice Project is on course and that the New Direction Administration is fully committed to the project. The project he said when kick off will provide not only rice but employment for the people especially youth of the district
Deputy Ambassador Hazeley encouraged his people to continue to live together in peace and unity for the betterment of their Chiefdom and the Country as a whole. He promised to always stand by them and support them in building the chiefdom.
This solemn event took place in the presence of the Paramount Chief Alex Kainpumu, who lauded the gesture made by the Deputy Ambassador. He said that payment of local tax by his people has always been a major problem, due to the economic challenges faced daily.
He thanked the Deputy Ambassador for the 40% payment of local tax for over 2,000 people in the chiefdom, adding that such gesture will go a long way to reduce the burden on his people.
The people of Bum Chiefdom expressed their heartfelt joy and gratitude over the kind gesture of Deputy Ambassador Hazeley and offered prayers of success and elevation for him. Accordingly, the event was historic, as such has never happened in their chiefdom. The joyous people express their joy through singing and dancing, while thanking God Almighty for the appointment of their son who seats as deputy Ambassador.
