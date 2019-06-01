Idriss Iscandri donates computers to Salone embassy in Liberia

By Mohamed Konneh

Idriss Iscandri, Founder of Al-Razaq Computing Services has donated laptops, giant printers and photocopier to the Sierra Leone Embassy in Liberia through the Deputy Ambassador of the Mission, Ambassador Joseph M. Hazeley. The computers were and other accessories were donated at his Office in Houston, USA.

Mr. Idrisa M. Iscandri is a Sierra Leonean born and a determined entrepreneur who has delivered his business expertise through his company Al-Razaq computing Services for over three decades now.

Mr. Idrisa founded Al-‘Razaq computing services was established in 1993, and since then has grown the firm from 1 employee to currently 135 full time professionals supporting the cooperate office in Houston, NASA/MSFC , in Huntsville, in Alabama and a branch office in Sierra Leone, for the West Africa region.

Mr. Idriss Iscandri-Founder Al-Razaq Computing Services

With great foresight and dexterity, he leads and manage Al-Razaq Computing Service, providing acquisition and business management support, operations management,financial management, information Technology services, resources and administrative support services through the federal government, private industries and educational institutions.

His work with various federal Government agencies NASA, Johnson space flight center in Houston, NASA Ames Research Center in California, NASA Marshal Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama Department of Commerce in Washington DC, Texax Department of Transportation and the internal revenue service in Houston.

Excellent customer service ratings have earned the company the many prestigious awards from the US Department of Commerce, Houston Chamber of Commerce,NASA Johnson Space Center,NASA Ames Research Center in California and the NASA Marshal Space Flight Center in Alabama.

Mr. IdrisaIscandristudied economics at the Fordham University in New York in 1974 to 1976. He moved from New York to Houston in 1978 and entered Texas Southern University where he studied and earned a bachelor’s degree in Economic and Computer in 1982. He holds a master’s degree in city planning and economic development (MCP) from T.SU in 1987.

Thus far, idrisa’s ongoing mission has remained the same/ expand Al-Razaq Computing Services business consulting capabilities within continental United States and internationally.

The philosophy behind his business consulting is the same “everyone that works for him no matter what position they hold, or skillset they possesses, must benefit from the fruit of their labour.

Mr. Iscandri is a committed philanthropist who has reached time and again to give back to his community, including many National and International Organizations, Schools, Government institutions and have received certificates for outstanding contributions and support.

Idrisa is a visionary who is also looking for next opportunity to start a new project or partner with the private and/or public sectors in order to make a difference in peoples’ lives.

Idrisa M. Iscandri and Al-Razaq Computing Service wants to establish a global distribution agreement to become your global source for computers and electronics components. With over 35 years of business consulting experience, we pride ourselves on our ability to be responsive, acknowledgeable and to deliver exceptional products and Service to designers, engineers and purchasing and procurement agents alike all across the globe.