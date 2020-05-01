Makeni celebrates suspension of Resident Minister …”We want him out”

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

The People of Makeni City have celebrated the suspension of the Resident Minister North, Abu Abu Abdulai Koroma whom they accused of doing nothing to fulfill President Julius Maada Bio’s New Direction Agenda in his area of responsibility. Referred to as the President of the Northeast, Abu Abu Koroma was suspended until further notice for statements he made that completely misrepresented the government and his boss, His Excellency President Bio’s position on maintaining law and order within the laws of Sierra Leone.

It was earlier reported that the Resident Minister North orders the police to shoot and kill any youth in Makeni who wants to protest, as shown in a video that went viral on social media on Sunday.

The Minister further assert that he has ordered the security in the district to shoot and kill or injured any youth who wants to protest or cause a riot in the opposition stronghold. His statement came following violent incidents in recent days in various parts of the north and west of the country leading to deaths.

In the video, apparently filmed secretly, the minister is addressing men in face masks in the presence of some members of the security forces. “It’s unclear where he’s addressing them but he warns them against being used by politicians to foment trouble. He says he heard there was riot in the area “which is why I came here myself”. He continues: “We will kill you if death is what you prefer. We will disable you so you sit at home.” He goes on: “Any youth who misbehaves we will break your legs and go after your mother and father”. Then the video abruptly ends. It’s not clear what further action, if any, is planned against the minister,” report states.