Caritas Freetown and partners donate 800 tons of rice to Ministry of Basic Education

By Mohamed Konneh

Partnering to Serve humanity Consortium comprising Caritas Freetown, Tzu Chi Foundation, Healey Relief Foundation, and LANYI Foundation over the weekend donated over eight Hundred bags of rice to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education. The donation was done at the St. Edwards School Compound in Kingtom, in Freetown. The rice donation will go towards the school feeding programme implemented by the government of Sierra Leone.

The occasion also saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), between the c