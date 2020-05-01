Land grabbers on the rampage …1 killed, Headman in hiding

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

More lives and properties will be destroyed in the coming days should President Maada Bio’s government fail to take action to address the ongoing land tussle and Tokeh Villages where a young man was recently killed, sources say. Already, accusing fingers are been pointed at the military officers deployed to protect an alleged grabbed land. Whilst the Ministry of Defense had issued out a letter to a local organization stating that it is investigating the presence of the military personnel at the land, tension continues to mount in the two villages where the people have emphasized that they will fight back to retrieve their grabbed land should the authorities fail to take action.

The Village Headman of No. 2, Joseph Chernor Jalloh is currently in hiding with his immediate family. Jalloh who was detained at the Adonkia Police Station and later taken to the Criminal Investigations Department on the orders of some people in high places that are desperate to forcefully grab the said land since later released after the police could not find any case against him. Since his release, the Headman has fled his house after some hired thugs stormed his residence to burn down his vehicle and house but were repelled by some Village people. “Since then I have been receiving persistent threat from some unknown persons and my predecessor that they will kill me, my Personal Assistant and immediate family should I not support the land grabbers, ” Jalloh said on the phone on Friday and added that they are after him and his family because he had told the grabbers the firm truth that the land in a private property owned by individuals that gave a power of attorney to Hon. Kadie Davies, the deposed Member of Parliament for Constituency 110, to secure and manage their properties. “I have been brutalized on several occasions for standing for the truth by thugs hired by Pastor Chambas and cohort that are desperately conniving to grab other people’s property,” Jalloh said. Several reports gave been made at the Adonkia Police Station by some local authorities but they have failed to take action. Although the Police have replied that they are investigating some of those reports, it is however not known as to who authorized the arrest and detention of the Village Headman. Some local residents interviewed are of the view that the police have failed to investigate the alleged murder of a young man after they have come to the realization that soldiers deployed to protect the land are not unconnected to the sad incident.

Presently, local authorities say nobody is allowed to pass through the grabbed land after 6 PM. Some eleven soldiers led by Corporal Mondeh (otherwise known as Angry Lion), have allegedly pitched a tent on the grabbed land thereby threatening the peace of the two Villages.

It is however not known when the Defence Ministry would complete its investigations to prevent the occurrence of more attributes on the grabbed land.

It could be recalled that a Senior Official at the Lands Ministry, Kenneth Moore was allegedly murdered by angry community people at the Hill Top community in 2006. This should have taught the government a great lesson about land tussles with community people, a Senior Citizen remarked.

Already, the aggrieved residents at No. 2 and Tokeh Villages have re-emphasized that should this government allow the grabbers to forcefully retrieve their land there will be no peace for the occupants. Investigations continue. See more next edition.