FPU Europe donates to the destitute

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

The European branch of the Fullah Progressive Union (FPU-Europe) has donated two hundred bags of rice and two thousand face masks to the destitute in Sierra Leone as their own little support in the Holy Month of Ramadan and the fight against the COVID-19. The items were distributed by the FPU in Sierra Leone on Thursday 21st May 2020 in Freetown.

Alhaji Mohamed Mamadu Bailor Barrie, the Acting President of the Union revealed at a colourful ceremony that the items were donated as a goodwill gesture to the poor and also complementing the government’s effort in the fight against the COVID-19. He commended the proactive steps taken by the government to contain the virus and added that the donation is in addition to the over a thousand bags of rice, cooking oil and thamaro that were previously distributed across the country by the Union.

Alhaji Barrie admonished his Union Members and the entire nation to follow the prevention methods outlined by health professionals and the government to fight against the COVID-19.

Abdul Razak Tejan-Jalloh who spoke on behalf of the Elders said the Fullah Community Chieftaincy and the Association have seen the need to show magnanimity to meet the needs of their compartriots to fight against the COVID-19. “We have been donating food and COVID-19 prevention items across the country to show how committed we are to the fight,” he said and furthered that the donation coming from the European branch is timely because even though they are challenged with the virus in their countries they have not forgotten their people in Sierra Leone. “We will continue to stand by the government at every challenging period because we are a peaceful community that is business oriented,” Mr. Tejan-Jalloh said.

Speaker after speaker including the Union Chairman for the Western District and a representative of the Tribal heads thanked the European chapter of the Union and encouraged them to provide further supports. They also implored over Chapters in other continents to follow such a brilliant example.

Haja Isatu Bah Kamara, the FPU Social Secretary said the items are distributed to few mosques and the destitute. She called on all to practice social distancing and avoid crowded areas.

The Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Mohamed Haji Kella pointed out that they are not surprise as a government to receive the second set of donation from the Union owing to the fact that it has contributed a lot over the years to the development of their tribesmen and the whole nation. FPU, he said is a significant organization in the country that has empowered lots of young people and women.

“We have to work together to make the COVID-19 a thing of the past in Sierra Leone,” the Deputy Minister said and noted that the donation is much appreciated by the government and it will go down in the history of the country.

The recipients thanked FPU-Europe and the national chapter for the support and prayed that the Almighty God continues to unite the Fullah Ethnic Group in Sierra Leone.