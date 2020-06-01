China hands over 2nd batch of medical supplies … To Sierra Leone’s COVID-19 Response

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

The second batch of medical supplies donated by the government of the People’s Republic of China was handed over to the government of the Republic of Sierra Leone by the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone to support the fight against COVID-19. The donation includes 10,032 testing kits, 5,000 PPEs, 15,000 N95 respirators, 150,000 surgical masks, 7,000 medical goggles, 7,000 medical gloves and 3,000 in medical shoe covers.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, His Excellency Hu Zhangliang revealed that as at present the Chinese government, people and army have provided 7 rounds of donation to Sierra Leone, bringing the total donated items to the following level: more than 17,000 PPEs, 26,000 N95 respirators, 280,000 surgical facial masks, 32,000 testing kits, and a considerable amount of medical goggles, medical gloves, medical shoe covers and ventilators etc.. “We are glad to know that these items have been essential in enhancing the competency of the Sierra Leonean heroic fighters. I believe that this batch of medical supplies will help consolidate what Sierra Leone has achieved so far in the fight,” the Chinese Ambassador remarked and assured that China will continue to help African countries by providing supplies, sending expert teams, and facilitating Africa’s procurement of medical items in China. “China will work with Africa to fully deliver the health care initiative adopted at the FOCAC Beijing Summit. Once the development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccine completed in China, African countries will be among the first to benefit,” he said and furthered that under the staunch leadership of President Bio and his government, Sierra Leone has achieved commendable results in combating COVID-19. “The Sierra Leonean people have displayed the fine qualities of discipline, unity and resilience in the battle. In this global fight against COVID-19, solidarity and cooperation is the most powerful weapon. China and Africa have been firmly together just as they have been throughout the past several decades no matter how international situation changes,” Ambassador Hu said.

Sierra Leone’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Nabeela Tunis said the donated items will help greatly in the national response, and added that it is a testament of the existing ties between the two country’s friendships. She thanked the Chinese Government and people for their continuous support to Sierra Leone, especially at these trying times when the country is battling with the COVID-19.

The Health and Sanitation Minister, Dr. Alpha Tejan Wurie said the government and people of Sierra Leone are thankful to China for its support to the COVID-19 fight. The donated testing kits, he said will be used by highly professional medical personnel. “You will only know your brother in time of need,” the Minister said, noting that the intervention of the Chinese has always been timely in fighting against the COVID-19.