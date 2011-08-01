Marie Stopes launches “Rain Season Koba-Klos Promotion”



Dr. Ufuoma Omo-Obi, Country Director – Marie Stopes Sierra Leone

The Government of Sierra Leone’s family planning commitments specifically aims at reaching 755,939 additional women with FP services and increasing modern contraceptive prevalent rate from its current level of 16.6% to 33.7% by 2022, reducing current stock-out rates of 85%; targeting adolescents and young people who constitute 33% of the population of Sierra Leone with services as well as decreasing unmet family planning needs to 10 percent by 2020; and decreasing teenage pregnancy rates to 15 percent in 2020. “To address the serious problem of maternal mortality and teenage pregnancy among women and girls, my administration will launch a National Programme on Sexual and Reproductive Health for all women and girls to address this menace” – HE Brig. Rtd. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, December 2019. In continued partnership with government’s health priorities, we are pleased to announce the official launch of “Rain Season Koba-Klos Promotion” at our Headquarters on 10A&B Ahmed Drive, Off Sir Samuel Lewis Road in Freetown on Thursday 02nd July 2020.

This promotion aims at reaching women and girls with quality, personalized and confidential services of choice free of user fees between Thursday 02nd July to Monday 03rd August, 2020. Funded and supported by DFID, LAD and Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS), services will be available for free at all our Outreach Sites in all Districts, 117 Community Health Centres and all 9 MSSL ran Reproductive Health Clinics across the country. Family planning is not a privilege, but a basic human right.

By enabling women, particularly the most disadvantaged and hardest to reach, to make informed choices about the number, timing and spacing of their children, we help them exercise this right – Dr. Babatunde Osotimehin (former Executive Director, UNFPA). Services available free during this year’s “Rain Season Koba-Klos Promotion” period are Long Acting & Reversible Contraceptives (LARCs) specifically IUD (Coil) and Implant (Captain Band) including Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) Counseling.

On Outreach only we would also provide free screening and STI treatment. “Rain Season Koba-Klos Promotion” is an exceptional unique opportunity for women, girls and couples to have the power to choose a contraceptive method of choice” – Dr. Ufuoma Omo-Obi; Country Director; Marie Stopes Sierra Leone We continue to thank all telecommunications companies – Orange, Africell, Q-CELL & SierraTel SL for their support as our clients, their families and stakeholders can reach us through the 3535 toll-free line from all the networks to learn more about our services or book their preferred choice of Services at a Clinic.

Marie Stopes Sierra Leone (MSSL) is part of a Global Partnership of Marie Stopes International operating in 37 countries, providing personalized contraception and post-abortion Care services to women and girls. MSSL is driven by the mission that people should be able to have children by choice, not chance, regardless of where they live, how old they may be, their marital status or economic means. Our local team of professionals is passionate about the work they do in communities across all regions in Sierra Leone. The high-quality services they provide give women the power to choose when she wants to have children so that she’s free to pursue her plans and dreams for herself and her family.

In 2019, MSSL teams provided 463,000 people with contraceptive services (excluding 2.1m condoms distributed) with 566,194 Couple Years of Protection (CYPs) – which means healthier and wealthier families.

Our services averted an estimate of 204,000 unintended pregnancies; 102,000 unsafe abortions and 1,700 maternal deaths averted – We care for the well-being of communities, 1 individual woman at a time. Our services also contributed to making £8.5m Savings in direct health care costs to GoSL.