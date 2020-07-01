Sports Authority Director Fires back

By Mohamed Konneh

The Executive Director of the National Sports Authority Dr. Kenneth Brima has reacted to television broadcast programme challenging his PHD degree.

As it is civil Society activist Alphonso Manley was Star TV Saturday Programme saying that he doubt the degree of the newly appointed Executive Director of the National Sports Authority.

Mr. Manley made series of allegations against the Executive Director leading to the Director writing a formal letter to the Star TV to reply.

This was granted and as a result the Communication man at the Authority was invited the following Saturday to reply as slated in the IMC code of practice.

Mr. Fomba said Dr. Kenneth Brima holds a Philosophy of Doctor Degree in Economics specializing in Accounting Analysis and Audit.

He said the Executive Director’s Doctorate Degree was sealed by the Supreme Attestation Commission of Ukraine, Kyiv , in Ukraine on 12th April 2020.

“Before the award of his PhD, he was recommended for the said degree by the Council of Kyiv National Economics University in Ukraine.

And prior to his PhD, Dr. Brima holds a Masters of Science Degree from the Donetsk Institute of Soviet Trade in Ukraine; a degree awarded to him on 15th June 1989.

At Masters, he specialized in Accountancy and Analyses of Economic Activities.

Dr. Brima back in England was a professional teacher with 20 yrs standing, plus teaching experience in Mathematics. He rose to the position of Assistant/Deputy Head of Department while teaching in England.