Hon. Chernor Maju Bah, Leader of the Opposition

Hon. Chernor Maju Bah, Leader of the main Opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC), and Hon. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) Party, have written a letter dated 18th February 2021, which was addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Abass Chernor Bundu. The letter called for parliamentary investigations on alleged misappropriation of funds expended by the government.

The letter stated thus: “In the past few weeks, Sierra Leoneans have been relentlessly bombarded with alarming revelations on the BBC, social media, local electronic and print media etc, purporting that billions of Leones have been inappropriately disbursed and expended by government. This follows on the heels of allegations of serious negative findings within government ministries, departments/agencies and parastatals in the 2018 and 2019 reports of the Auditor General.

You will recall that almost three months ago, Hon. Kandeh Yumkella moved a motion, seconded by the Honorable Hassan Sesay (which was supported by the whole house) calling for a debate on the said reports. Repeated reminders about the need for the debate, as required under subsection 5 of Section 119 of the Constitution of Sierra

Leone, have not yielded any fruit so far.

For ease of reference, subsection (5) states thus: “Parliament shall debate the report of the Auditor-General and appoint where necessary in the public interest a committee to deal with any matters arising therefrom.”

With reference to the ongoing serious allegations leveled against the Office of the President, amongst others, we as Parliament should: (a) provide an opportunity for the government to respond to the allegations with documentary evidence and specific facts and figures, and (b) demonstrate to the citizens that as the arm of government responsible for both appropriations and oversight, we have the responsibility to hold government accountable for taxpayers’ money as and when the need arises.

In pursuit of section 93 (6) and section 111 (3) and (4) of the 1991 Constitution, Parliament should request for all relevant information from the Minister of Finance. We also believe that our select committees of Finance and Transparency must hold public hearings to address these allegations. It is noteworthy that Section 93 of the Constitution of Sierra Leone fully empowers Parliament to carry out this great responsibility, at this critical moment, in our country’s history.

The above provisions give Parliament the responsibility to investigate these serious allegations, including the interviewing of all those cited in the allegations and too examine all required documents.

Once again, we urge you to schedule a debate as required under subsection 5 of section119 of the constitution of Sierra Leone so we can pursue these issues transparently in fulfillment of our oath as parliamentarians.”